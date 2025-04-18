Vietnamese film wins best picture at 22nd Asian film festival in Rome

Vietnamese film awarded best picture at Rome’s 22nd Asian film festival. Photo: CGV

The Vietnamese film "Cu Li never cries" directed by Pham Ngoc Lan has won the Best Picture Award at the 22nd Asian Film Festival (AFF22), held in Rome, Italy, from April 8 to 16.

The award ceremony took place on the evening of April 16 at the prestigious Farnese Cinema in Rome. Nguyen Thu Ha, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy, attended the ceremony and received the award on behalf of the film crew.

Speaking at the event, Ha expressed her honour to to receive the meaningful award on behalf of the Vietnamese Embassy, and thanked the organisers and the jury for their efforts to promote Asian cinema, particularly Vietnamese films, to Italian audiences.

The award will be handed over to the director and the film crew, who will likely be deeply touched, though it is unfortunate they are unable to attend the ceremony in person, she said.

The 2025 edition of the festival showcased 36 feature films across various categories, including debut works, non-competition entries, and films in competition, from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), the Philippines, China, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Vietnamese cinema on the international stage, reflecting its growing strength and visibility. It also opens new doors for Vietnamese filmmakers to reach global audiences and fosters greater cultural and artistic exchange between Vietnam and Italy.

The Asian Film Festival in Italy, founded by the Robert Bresson Film Foundation in 2003, showcases the best new films from East Asia, including works by both established and emerging directors.

The festival serves as a platform for international networking among filmmakers, producers, and distributors from Italy, Europe, and East Asia.

In recent years, Vietnamese films have consistently participated and earned acclaim, with Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell by director Pham Thien An also winning Best Picture at the 2024 edition./.