Vietnamese female placed first at VNG IRONMAN 70.3
Attracting more than 2,500 athletes, this international triathlon covered 1.9 km swimming, 90 km cycling and 21.1 km running.
Hanh Nguyen completed the challenges in 5 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds, followed by Pannapat Krarunpetch from Thailand with 5 hours 12 minutes 17 seconds; and Agnieszka Najnigier Pierzynowska from Poland with 5 hours 24 minutes 17 seconds.
In the male category, Michael Cassinides, an Australian national, triumphed by reaching the finish line in 4 hours 16 minutes 15 seconds. Andy Wibowo from India and Golatat Kunaborimas from Thailand secured the second and third places, respectively.
Vice Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Trong Thao said the city had well prepared and offered comprehensive support for the international event, the first of its kind in Da Nang after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The previous edition of the triathlon took place in 2019./.