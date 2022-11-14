Making news
Vietnamese farm produce promoted at UK’s biggest indoor vegan festival
This year’s event attracted the participation of 230 units, over 100 speakers, and 10,000 visitors.
Vietnamese enterprises brought rice, coffee, tea, cashew nuts, dried noodle, and environmentally-friendly products such as wooden straws and paper cups to the festival.
Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that the export of agricultural products to the UK has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years and is expected to surpass 1 billion USD this year, up 12% year-on-year. To date, over 500 Vietnamese agricultural products have been available at the European country’s supermarkets.
As potential for trade cooperation in agriculture remains huge, the two Governments need step up trade promotion in this field to increase the export value to 30-35% next year, he added.
Earlier on November 11, at a Vietnam-UK business connectivity workshop held in London within the framework of Tien’s working visit to the UK, the official affirmed that the UK is one of the important and strategic partners of the Vietnamese agricultural sector.
The Vietnamese Government hopes to attract and cooperate with UK businesses in agricultural production, and the processing, preservation and distribution of agricultural products and food, stated Tien./.