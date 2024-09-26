Vietnamese exhibitors impress at CAEXPO 2024

Vietnam's national pavilion spans 160 square metres at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam continues to be one of the largest exhibitors at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), second only to the host country.



The ongoing participation at the expo, held in Nanning city, China’s Guangxi province from September 24-28, highlights Vietnam's growing efforts to penetrate deeper into the Chinese and ASEAN markets.



Spanning 160 square metres, its national pavilion, themed "beautiful city," showcases Ho Chi Minh City, promoting both the southern economic hub’s and Vietnam’s trade, investment, cultural, and tourism potential.



The Southeast Asian country is also running a 5,000-square-metre commercial space. Around 120 Vietnamese businesses are operating nearly 200 booths there, displaying farm produce, processed foods, footwear, household items, textiles, furniture, and handicrafts.



Hoang Thanh Thuy, International Sales Director of Vietnam's TH Group, shared that at the fair, the company is not only promoting its well-established dairy products in the Chinese market but also introducing new regional specialties like dried fruits and herbal teas.



Hong Tam, from the Ea Sup poverty reduction cooperative in the Vietnamese Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, said the cooperative aims to introduce its products, expand distribution, and raise Vietnam’s brand recognition through sustainable and high-quality products during its first participation at CAEXPO./.