Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Angola makes debut

Representatives of the host country attend the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The event was attended by Chairman of the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vincente Francisco Soares, Secretary General of the Angolan Parliament Manuel Lopez Moniz Dembo, Vietnamese Ambassador to Angola Duong Chinh Chuc, and representatives of nearly 50 Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the African nation.On behalf of the association’s executive board in the 2024-2027 term, Phung Khac Minh Chau said the association will soon propose the Angolan government recognise its legal status and also seek recognition from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).The association will work to support and protect the legitimate interests of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Angola, thus contributing to promoting economic exchange and cooperation between the two countries, as well as deepening mutual understanding between their people, Chau said.Addressing the event, Ambassador Chuc said the establishment of the association marks the beginning of a new development period for the Vietnamese business community in Angola.It aims to further strengthen unity and mutual support within the community, creating a fair platform with transparent rules for Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Angola, thus elevating the status of the Vietnamese people in Angola and contributing to expanding economic relations and cooperation between the two countries, he said.The diplomat expressed his hope that the government, local authorities, and ministries, sectors, and socio-economic organisations of Angola will support and create favourable conditions for the association’s operation.According to the diplomat, the Vietnamese community in Angola is the largest in Africa with more than 10,000 people. There are many Vietnamese businesses operating in various sectors such as construction, mechanical engineering, food services, agriculture, and forestry./.