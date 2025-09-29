Making news
Vietnamese enterprises support Lao children’s schooling
The Nghe An entrepreneurs’ club in Naxaithong district in the Lao capital of Vientiane on September 27 presented 100 bicycles and 100 sets of school supplies to disadvantaged students in the district.
The gifts, including bags and uniforms, are expected to make it easier for the children to go to school, while giving them encouragement to strive in their studies and daily lives.
Bounsou Phaviseth, head of the Naxaithong administration, said he felt honoured and proud to witness Vietnamese enterprises donating school equipment and bicycles to disadvantaged pupils, particularly those in remote areas where transport to school is a challenge.
He expressed thanks for the support and solidarity shown by Vietnamese businesses in the district, stressing that the assistance is practical to both the students and their parents. The official pledged close coordination to ensure the gifts are used effectively.
The local education sector also viewed the support as a significant source of encouragement. Souvanni Phengmueangkhoun, deputy head of the Naxaithong education and sports office, said the donation of bicycles and study materials not only eased the journey to school for underprivileged pupils but also motivated them to work harder.
Phoni Thanongsak, an eighth-grader at Namkieng secondary school, shared that he previously had to walk a long distance every day. With the new bicycle, getting to class would be much easier. He pledged to study hard to be worthy of the care he has received.
For Khounphiphak Peng, a third-grader at Huakhua primary school, the bicycle was even more meaningful. He has been raised by his grandmother after losing his parents, and each day he has to walk to school before returning home early to cook and care for her. Receiving the bicycle and gifts, Khounphiphak said he is overjoyed and promised to study well, live responsibly, and stay away from social vices so as to repay his grandmother’s devotion./.