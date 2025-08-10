Vietnamese engineers win first prize at Global AI Challenge

Engineer Luong Duc Long of Viettel Group (second, right) and Nguyen Hoang Vu, AI engineer and CEO of AIZ startup company (third, right) receive gold award at The Global AI Challenge for Building E&M Facilities 2025. Photo: VNA

A team of three Vietnamese engineers have won Gold Award at The Global AI Challenge for Building E&M Facilities 2025, held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China).



This year’s competition attracted more than 200 teams from 26 countries and territories, running from June to August in both online and in-person formats. Competitors were required to develop an AI model to predict cooling demand for multiple buildings, and propose innovative solutions in the civil engineering field.



The Vietnamese team consisted of Nguyen Hoang Vu, AI engineer and AIZ CEO, Luong Duc Long from Viettel, and and Dang Quang Minh from VCCorp. They developed an AI model capable of being flexibly deployed across various types of devices, even those with limited computing resources while still ensuring high accuracy.

According to the organisers, buildings are the largest energy-consuming sector globally, accounting for over 40% of total energy use. In Hong Kong alone, HVAC systems consume about 12.3 billion HKD (over 1.5 billion USD) annually.



During the competition, the Vietnamese team focused on processing and analysing raw data that was incomplete or inaccurate due to sensor errors, thereby optimising the cooling load prediction model. This achievement not only secured their victory but also opened up opportunities to apply the solution to buildings in Vietnam to save energy.



The competition was co-organised by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department of Hong Kong and the Guangdong Society of Science and Technology, with sponsorship from major technology corporations such as Huawei, Alibaba, and Siemens.



The Vietnamese team also won first prize in the inaugural competition in 2022./.