Vietnamese Embassy supports Czech charities

The booth of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic at the annual international charity market. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic participated in the annual International Charity Market organised by the Diplomatic Spouses Association in Prague on December 1, which aimed at raising funds for Czech charities.

This year's market brought together over 40 embassies in the Czech Republic, showcasing cultural diversity through an array of goods, including sweets, spices, handicrafts, books, glassware, porcelain, cosmetics, and fashion accessories.

In addition to the vibrant booths, the event featured performances highlighting traditional costumes, music, and arts, creating a lively cultural experience.

Speaker of the Czech House of Representatives Markéta Pekarová Adamová praised the embassies for contributing to the festive atmosphere and supporting a meaningful activity. She described the market as an inspiration, encouraging generosity toward charitable funds in the Czech Republic.

Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda also expressed his hope that this spirit of giving would inspire similar initiatives.

The Vietnamese Embassy's booth stood out with traditional cuisine and handicrafts. Iconic Vietnamese dishes and drinks, such as nem cuon (fresh spring rolls) and coffee, attracted many visitors, while the embassy's staff wearing the elegant 'Ao dai' (Vietnamese traditional long dress) added a cultural highlight to the event.

Anne Huisinga-Paret, Chairwoman of the Diplomatic Spouses Association, emphasised that the event celebrated diversity and solidarity. She noted that attendees not only enjoyed a vibrant multicultural atmosphere but also contributed to a good cause that is supporting those in need.

She added that all proceeds from the market, along with contributions from sponsors, will be donated to Czech charitable organisations. Last year’s event raised over 1 million CZK (approximately 41,725 USD) to support 14 charitable projects for children in the Czech Republic./.