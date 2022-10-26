Vietnamese Embassy in RoK closely following case of losing contact with 100 Vietnamese people in RoK: spokesperson

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on October 25 said the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has worked with RoK agencies to find out more information about a case of about 100 Vietnamese citizens who could not be contacted after their entry into the country as tourists.



According to the official, initial information showed that those people could not be contacted after they entered the RoK for tourism purpose through the Yangyang International Airport in Gangwon province, therefore relevant airlines and travel companies have to suspend their transport of tourists to the province’s Yangyang island until the end of October 31.



Hang said following the foreign ministry’s direction, the embassy will continue closely monitoring the case to update information, support the search for the citizens, and launch necessary citizen protection measures.



The ministry’s Consular Department, meanwhile, has been tasked to work with competent agencies and tourism companies in Vietnam to verify the citizens’ information, and take measures to reduce and prevent Vietnamese from taking advantage of traveling to seek illegal residence in the RoK./.

