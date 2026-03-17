Vietnamese Embassy in Israel updates community on new civil defence measures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel is located in the Beit Amot building, Sha’ul Hamelech Street, Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on March 16 evening (local time) issued a notice to the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the country regarding updated civil defence measures announced by the Home Front Command under the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).



According to the embassy’s announcement, the new civil defence policy is being implemented nationwide from 20:00 on March 16 until 20:00 on March 18, with varying levels of restrictions depending on specific regions.



In many areas across northern and central Israel, including the northern border region, the Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, the northern valleys, Haifa Bay, Carmel, Menashe, Wadi Ara, Sharon, the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and surrounding districts, Yarkon, Shephelah, Jerusalem, Judean Shephelah, Lachish, central Negev and Eilat, the “limited activity” level remains in effect.



Under this designation, public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people at locations where access to standard shelters is available within the required time after an alert is issued. Educational activities are suspended while workplaces are permitted to operate provided that appropriate shelters are accessible. Beaches in these areas also remain closed to the public.



Meanwhile, in several other areas, including southern Golan (except for Katzrin and Kedmat Zvi), Lower and Central Galilee, as well as certain locations in Sharon, Jerusalem, Judean Shephelah (excluding Beit Shemesh) and Lachish, restrictions have been partially eased.



In these areas, some educational activities, particularly those related to special education, may resume at facilities equipped with standard shelters in accordance with guidelines issued by Israel’s Ministry of Education.



The embassy advised the Vietnamese community to closely follow official announcements and instructions from the IDF Home Front Command. It also urged citizens to familiarise themselves with the locations of nearby shelters both at their residences and workplaces, remain calm, comply with local authorities’ regulations and move quickly to shelters whenever security alerts are issued./.