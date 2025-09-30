Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt celebrates 80th National Day

Guests at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt hosted a ceremony on September 29 (local time) to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

In his address, Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong traced Vietnam’s eight-decade journey of national liberation, construction, and defence, spotlighting its achievements since launching economic reforms and global integration nearly 40 years ago.

Eighty years ago, Duong recounted, President Ho Chí Minh stood in Hanoi and proclaimed the Declaration of Independence, birthing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, one of one of Asia’s earliest people’s democracies, ushering in a new era of lasting independence and freedom for the Vietnamese.

Since that turning point, Vietnam has been on a mission to build a nation that’s all about “wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice, and civilization”, Duong said. Overcoming immense challenges, the nation has emerged as a unified, independent state. Its steady march toward modernisation, coupled with extensive global integration, has earned it growing respect on the world stage.

Turning to the present, Duong highlighted a landmark state visit to Egypt in August 2025 by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. Together with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, they issued a joint declaration elevating their nations’ relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership. The move deepened political trust, expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, and reinforced new collaboration mechanisms grounded in mutual respect for international law and each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regime. He also expressed optimism about the future of Vietnam-Egypt relations.

Ambassador Amr Hamza, Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian and Pacific Affairs, said bilateral ties have thrived in recent years, with 2025 as a banner year for them thanks to President Cuong’s Cairo visit and the upgraded partnership

According to him, both nations are committed to boosting economic, trade, and investment ties, with a plan to hit 1 billion USD in annual trade soon.

Beyond the realms of politics and commerce, Vietnam and Egypt are eager to deepen their tourism, culture, and education ties. At the regional level, Egypt is keen to strengthen ties with ASEAN and its members, particularly Vietnam, a key player in the bloc, he added./.