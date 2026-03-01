Vietnamese embassies in the Gulf issue urgent advisory notices to citizens

Smoke rises over Jerusalem, Israel, on February 28, 2026. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

The notices were issued amid increasingly complex military developments in the Middle East, particularly after Iran simultaneously launched retaliatory attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar urged Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working there to remain vigilant, proactively take measures to ensure their personal safety, closely follow official information from Qatari authorities and monitor further announcements from the embassy.

The embassy advised citizens to limit unnecessary travel, especially to crowded areas, sensitive events, areas around diplomatic missions, military bases, key installations and major shopping malls during periods of security alerts.

Citizens should prepare for possible 'shelter-in-place' situations if necessary and identify a safe location, stock up on essential supplies such as drinking water, dry food, personal medication, backup batteries and flashlights, according to the embassy.

They must closely follow updates from Qatari authorities including the Ministry of Interior and local security forces, official media outlets and the embassy’s communication channels.

They have also been asked to promptly inform relevant parties of any change of residence or movement away from their registered address while checking, keeping copies of identification documents and recording emergency contact details of employers/sponsors and family members.

In case Qatari authorities issue 'shelter-in-place' guidance or travel restrictions, Vietnamese citizens are urged to strictly comply and avoid going outside until further notice.

For emergency protection and assistance, Vietnamese citizens in Qatar can contact the embassy’s citizen protection hotline at +974 77088920 or via email at vietnamembassy.doha@gmail.com.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UAE issued a similar advisory to Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in the UAE, particularly in the capital Abu Dhabi, urging them to proactively ensure their safety and closely follow official information from UAE authorities and further updates from the embassy.

The embassy’s urgent notice requested citizens to limit non-essential travel during periods of alert, prepare personal protection plans at safe locations at home or workplaces and closely monitor updates from UAE authorities, official media and the embassy’s channels; and keep communication devices operational at all times.

Should UAE authorities issue safety guidance or movement restrictions, the embassy urged citizens to strictly comply until further notice.

For emergency assistance, Vietnamese citizens may contact the embassy via the citizen protection hotline at +971 50 129 9789 or email vnemb1@emirates.net.ae@gmail.com.

The embassy’s address is Villa 147, Salama Bint Butti Street (Street 23), Al Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The embassy also called on the Vietnamese community in the UAE to remain calm, proactively ensure their safety and regularly update themselves on further announcements.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Kuwait also issued similar advisories, urging Vietnamese citizens there to follow official Kuwaiti media channels for updates, keep mobile phones operational and maintain contact with family and friends to report their situation and follow the embassy’s communication channels for new announcements.

For emergency assistance, citizens may contact the embassy via the citizen protection hotline at +965 9975 8155 or +965 2531 1450.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia advised Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Yemen to take precautionary measures, including avoiding security-sensitive areas, especially crowded places.

They must regularly monitor reliable official information channels, always carry identification documents such as passports, visas and other important papers, keep electronic copies for use when necessary and maintain regular contact with family, colleagues and friends for mutual support in case of emergencies.

In case of emergency, citizens are advised to immediately contact the embassy at +966114547887 or +966 595731500, or via email at vnemb.sa@mofa.gov.vn./.