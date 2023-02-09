Making news
Vietnamese, Dutch universities strengthen partnership
Respective faculties of the two sides also signed a cooperation agreement on granting accounting-audit dual degrees.
Ambassador Pham Viet Anh hailed the Triple Helix model of the Netherland, which links universities, the governments and businesses.
Through cooperation, especially the exchange of lecturers and students between SUAS and Vietnamese partners such as Vietnam-Germany Hospital, TDTU, Tra Vinh University, University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang University, SUAS has contributed to improving the quality of foreign student training in Vietnam, and developing the country’s high-quality human resources, he said.
The TDTU is the first university in Vietnam to partner with SUAS in student and lecturer exchange and joint degree granting.
SUAS President Anka Mulder expressed her interest and hope to further develop the collaboration with Vietnamese partners, especially in applied research fields such as environment, water management, engineering and technology, circular economy, and green and sustainable economic development model.
SUAS is the largest public institute in the Netherlands with a history of nearly 150 years. Today, SUAS is educating about 27,000 students, about 3,500 of them from 55 countries./.