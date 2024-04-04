



Vietnamese durian accounts for for 31.8% of China’s total import turnover of this item. (Photo: VNA)



The signed protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China has created an opportunity for Vietnam to develop its durian industry in a modern, quality, safe, and sustainable manner, the agency said.



According to the department, the successful entry of frozen durian products into the Chinese market will create an important step forward for the Vietnamese durian industry. Vietnam's durian industry is likely to surpass Thailand and dominate the Chinese market if Vietnamese growers focus on renovating cultivation techniques and improving the quality of products, it added.



The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has so far approved 708 farming area and 168 packaging facility codes for Vietnamese durian products.



The department has requested relevant localities and agencies to intensify inspection and supervision over growing areas and packaging facilities to strictly control the quality of exported agricultural products, and timely detect and promptly handle related violations and fraud.



It also encourages cooperation between farmers and businesses on the principle of equality and win-win cooperation in the development of agricultural value chains with close linkages between production, processing and consumption.



Currently, Vietnam has more than 112,000 ha of durian under cultivation, accounting for 9% of the country's total fruit tree area, with a yearly estimated output of 863,000 tonnes. The main importers of this fruit are China, Thailand, Japan, and the US.



The country’s major durian-growing areas include the Central Highlands with more than 52,000 ha, accounting for about 47% of the total area, the Mekong Delta region with 33,000 ha (about 30%), and the Southeast region with 21,000 ha (about 19%).



Last year, Vietnam exported 595,000 tonnes of durian to China, marking up 98.6% of the total durian export volume. In the first two months of 2024, Vietnam shipped over 41,000 tonnes abroad./.