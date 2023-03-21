Vietnamese, Dominican foreign ministers hold talks

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with Dominican Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Vince Henderson in Hanoi on March 20, discussing orientations and measures to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



Henderson is on a five-day visit to Vietnam at Son’s invitation from March 18 as Vietnam and Dominica are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations this year (November 1, 2013 – 2023).



At the talks, Son affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relationship with Dominica and expects that the two sides will continue to explore possibilities to strengthen the ties on the basis of their respective potential and strengths, especially in the fields of economy-trade, agriculture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



The top Vietnamese diplomat suggested the two countries increase the exchange of delegations between their ministries, sectors and businesses, as well as meetings between their leaders at all levels on the sidelines of international conferences and multilateral forums.



It is also necessary to beef up the bilateral cooperation at the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral forums, he added.



For his part, Henderson said Dominica always treasures and wishes to strengthen its relations with Vietnam.



Expressing his admiration for Vietnam's achievements in foreign affairs and socio-economic development, he lauded the Southeast Asian nation's growing position in the region and the world, notably its successful past tenures as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member of the UN Human Rights Council.



The Dominican minister said he believed that the nation will continue to succeed in its current post as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term.



Agreeing with the Vietnamese side’s proposals, Henderson recommended Vietnam to share its experience in national construction and development with Dominica and the two countries to step up collaboration in farming, fishing, and response to climate change and sea level rise.



Both ministers agreed to continue expand cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally for the sake of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions, including the enhancement of cooperation between Vietnam and countries in the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) as well as between Dominica and Southeast Asian nations.

At the talks, the host and guest also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Earlier, as part of his trip to Vietnam, Henderson met with leaders of VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup; and toured several tourism and cultural destinations in the capital city of Hanoi./.