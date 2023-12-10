Vietnamese doctors provide free health check-ups for people in Laos

Doctors from the Ho Chi Minh-based Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine have provided free health check-ups and medicines for disadvantaged Vietnamese and locals living in Khammouane during a programme in the central Lao province from December 5-10.

Hundreds of Vietnamese and local residents living in Thakhek town have been given initial examination and health consultation during the programme which is jointly organsised by the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association in HCM City, the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, and the HCM City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs.

On the occasion, representatives of the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs presented Vietnamese-language books worth five million VND to Thong Nhat primary school in Thakhek. This activity aims to implement the Prime Minister's plan to honour the Vietnamese language among the Vietnamese community abroad.

The activity is expected to contribute to further strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and people of Vietnam and Laos.

It also aims to popularise Vietnam’s foreign policy, and policies of the Party and State related to OVs, contributing to increasing their trust in these policies./.