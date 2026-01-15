Vietnamese delegation sets off for 13th ASEAN Para Games

A ceremony to see off the Vietnamese sport delegation to compete at the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Thailand is held at Noi Bai International Airport on January 15, 2025. Photo: VNA

A ceremony to see off the Vietnamese sport delegation to compete at the 13th ASEAN Para Games in Thailand from January 15-27, was held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on January 15.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will bring together 11 Southeast Asian nations and feature 19 sports with over 500 events, many to be put under the supervision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Vietnam sends 185 members, including 140 athletes, competing in 11 sports including athletics, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, boccia, archery, tennis, and fencing. The country aims to win 40–50 gold medals and strives to rank among the top 4–5 countries.

Le Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Physical Education and Sports under the Ministry of Culrure, Sports and Tourism, who is also head of the delegation, said the coaches and athletes are ready to compete with full determination, overcoming challenges to achieve top results and bring pride to the nation.

Tran Duc Tho, Secretary General of the Vietnam Paralympic Committee, said the delegation is determined to compete with confidence and discipline, aiming for top results, while contributing to promoting unity, fair play, friendship and cooperation, and Vietnam’s image to international friends.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will open on January 20 and close on January 26. According to the Vietnam Paralympic Committee, weightlifter Le Van Cong will serve as the flag bearer for the Vietnamese delegation at the opening ceremony./.