Vietnamese culture shines at Lunar New Year festival in France

Vietnam has made strong impression with vibrant performances at the first-ever 2025 Lunar New Year parade in Paris, marking a significant step in promoting Vietnamese culture in France.

The event, which drew over 200,000 attendees, took place along a three-kilometre route in District 13, featuring cultural showcases from several Asian nations, including China, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, and Mongolia.

Vietnam brought to the event traditional martial arts performances, a graceful lotus dance, and an elegant ao dai (traditional long dress) showcase, highlighting the appeal of Vietnamese culture globally.

Dang Giang, President of the Francophone friendship association in Versailles, said the event helps fosters a deeper understanding among French and international audiences of Vietnam’s Tet celebrations and those of other Asian countries.

She also underscored her organisation’s goal of expanding Vietnamese participation in future festivals to strengthen the country’s soft power on the global stage.

Cultural engagement, she noted, plays a vital role in preserving the heritage of the Vietnamese diaspora in France, ensuring that younger generations remain connected to their roots and take pride in their traditions.

Nguyen Phuoc Hai Vanna, a Vietnamese expatriate who has lived in France for 50 years, expressed pride in witnessing Vietnam’s participation.

He described the event as a meaningful bridge connecting the Vietnamese community in France with their homeland./.