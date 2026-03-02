Vietnamese culture shines at France’s largest Lunar New Year parade

An “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show at the Lunar New Year parade in Paris. Photo: VNA



Vietnamese culture left a strong impression at France’s largest Lunar New Year parade, held on March 1 in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, drawing hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors.



First launched in 1989, the annual parade has become a popular early-spring cultural event in the French capital.



From early afternoon, major streets in the Asian quarter, stretching from Choisy Avenue to Ivry Avenue near Place d’Italie, were filled with spectators. Lion and dragon dances, accompanied by drums, gongs and vibrant music, created a festive and colourful atmosphere throughout the neighbourhood.



Within this diverse setting, the Vietnamese delegation continued to make a distinctive mark. Following its notable debut in 2025, when Vietnam first joined the event after its official renaming from “Chinese New Year” to “Lunar New Year”, the Vietnamese community again enriched the festival’s cultural landscape. Traditional martial arts demonstrations, “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress) shows and Vietnamese folk dances attracted strong public interest, further affirming the growing presence of Vietnamese culture in France’s multicultural life.



French singer Laroche Valmont, best known for the 1980s hit T’as le look coco – translated into Vietnamese as “Xuan yeu thuong”, told Vietnam News Agency that the event held special meaning for him as it coincided with the 40th anniversary of both the parade and his song’s Vietnamese adaptation.



Ava Mathidle, a young French participant in the Vietnamese delegation, expressed pride in representing Vietnam and other Asian communities at the symbolic event, describing it as an opportunity for cultures to shine together in a spirit of respect and sharing.



Fashion designer Precious by Lexie said she felt honoured to participate at the invitation of the Vietnamese community. Her showcased collection blended Asian and African styles, drawing inspiration from the cultural space of Indochina – Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia – and adding creative diversity to the festival.



Dom Aujollet, representing the Kinh Van An Vietnamese traditional martial arts school in France, said practitioners were delighted to perform alongside various Vietnamese associations, viewing the event as an opportunity to introduce Vietnam’s traditional martial arts to the local public.



Dang Giang, President of the Francophone friendship association, noted that the Vietnamese delegation’s official presence helped promote national identity while offering French audiences a fuller understanding of Lunar New Year traditions shared across Asian cultures, united by the common values of family, reunion and new beginnings.



According to Giang, Vietnamese shops, restaurants and businesses are on the rise in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. Participation in the parade has fostered pride among Vietnamese residents while highlighting their positive contributions to the local economic and cultural life.



Beyond festival participation, the association aims to strengthen connections with other Asian communities and the French public. The increasingly confident and professional presence of the Vietnamese delegation at the Lunar New Year parade stands as both a cultural highlight and evidence of the Vietnamese community’s proactive and sustainable integration into French society, she noted./.