Making news
Vietnamese culture promoted in UK
The event, jointly held by the Ladies of all nations international (LOAN) Vietnam-UK, Park Pharmacy and Anna Foundation, was aimed at honouring and promoting the beauty of the Vietnamese culture to international friends, and preserving the cultural identities among the Vietnamese community in the UK.
The festival included various activities such as an exhibition of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) cloths of La Khe craft village, a painting exhibition featuring the beauty of the Vietnamese land and people, introduction of Vietnamese dishes, and art performances.
The highlight of the show was the final of Miss Ao Dai Vietnam UK 2022 contest, with contestants from 18 different cities across the UK. Le Ngoc Han, a 30-year-old film producer from London, was then crowned Miss Ao Dai Vietnam UK 2022. The two runner-ups are Le Y Phuong, 26 years old, and Nguyen Thi Thuong, 24./.