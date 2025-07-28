Vietnamese culture makes its mark on global music map

Singer Phuong My Chi performs on Sing!Asia stage. (Photo: hanoimoi.com)

Through impressive performances and innovative musical creations, many Vietnamese artists are steadily asserting the presence of traditional music on the world stage, opening new opportunities for cultural integration rooted in national identity.

Bringing folk culture to contemporary music and beyond

The trend of infusing folk culture and traditional arts into contemporary music is not only thriving in Vietnam but is also gaining ground internationally.

Recently, singer Phuong My Chi has drawn significant attention on the international stage by participating in Sing!Asia, a music competition featuring 32 solo artists and groups from across Asia. What sets her apart is her distinctive incorporation of Vietnamese cultural elements into every performance.

In the quarterfinals, Chi performed “Bong Phu Hoa” (Ephemeral Shadow), blending emotional high notes and a Chinese-language chorus that impressed the judges and helped her achieve a commanding win. The performance quickly trended No.1 on YouTube Vietnam within 48 hours of airing and was ranked among the top 9 most-viewed global videos on YouTube, with over 6.6 million views to date.

Previously, the Gen Z artist showcased her strong vocals and finesse, incorporating Vietnamese melodic phrasing and Vovinam martial arts into her stage presence in another song. She also stood out during the Singapore round of the competition with a mashup of “Ly Bac Bo”, a northern folk medley, accompanied by a traditional dance.

Chinese music producer Long Han, one of the online judges, commended Chi’s boldness in experimenting with traditional Vietnamese music elements in a modern context. The young singer will deliver more culturally rich performances in the upcoming rounds.

Renowned conductor Dong Quang Vinh is another prominent figure elevating Vietnamese traditional music on the global stage. With his own arrangement, the orchestral piece “Tieng Vong Ngan Doi” (Echoes of Eternity) was jointly performed in Hong Kong, China, by Vietnam's Suc Song Moi Bamboo Ensemble and the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra. The performance brought together traditional Vietnamese instruments such as the lithophone, monochord, bamboo flute, and two-string fiddle with a full symphony orchestra.

Meanwhile, artist Ngo Hong Quang and his group Thien Thanh performed a fusion of musical styles, releasing a digital album dedicated to the Kinh Bac region’s cultural heritage. The album reimagines quan ho (love duet singing), xam singing, and ca tru ceremonial singing with the participation of beatboxer Trung Bao and American cellist Bryan Charles Wilson, offering a compelling East–West musical blend that resonates with global audiences.



A journey of dedication and innovation

Behind these international breakthroughs lies years of silent dedication and a profound love for Vietnam’s cultural heritage. Phuong My Chi has spent more than a decade embracing folk music and Vietnamese culture, constantly learning and innovating to succeed on the international stage. For her, Sing!Asia is more than a competition; it’s a mission to deliver the soul of Vietnam through music, costumes, and stage presence.

For conductor Dong Quang Vinh, in addition to leading the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Symphony Orchestra, he established the Suc Song Moi Bamboo Ensemble over a decade ago to bring traditional music into modern life and introduce Vietnamese culture to international audiences. He believes the 21st century is a time for creative expression, where artists must innovate to connect with listeners. Blending traditional instruments with jazz, violin, or piano is his way of presenting Vietnam's rich, vibrant culture to the world.

Ngo Hong Quang, who has quietly promoted Vietnamese traditional music in nearly 100 countries over the years, continues to push boundaries. The recent release of his digital album marks a significant step in bridging cultural heritage with modernity. Traditional sounds like the dan moi (jaw harp), flute, xam, and cheo folk tunes now have a new path to touch audiences across the globe.

Each of these artistic efforts lays a foundation for elevating Vietnamese music on the global stage, promoting the country’s cultural values and making Vietnam’s voice heard through the universal language of music./.