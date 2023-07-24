Vietnamese culture introduced at summer festival in Germany

Huong Viet, an online magazine of Vietnamese people in Germany, and the local Vietnamese community introduced the homeland’s culture to German and international visitors at the summer festival Sommerfest in the state of Bayern on July 22.



The annual festival, organised in Augsburg city, featured nearly 40 booths from various countries.



The booth of Vietnam showcased the country’s typical cultural products and dishes.



Besides, a central stage was set up for cultural performances by the countries selected by Augsburg city, and Vietnam was the only Asian nation to be invited to perform this year.



Performances of traditional songs and dances helped popularise the country’s culture to international visitors.



Mayor of Augsburg city Martina Wild said she was impressed with the food and images of Vietnam displayed at the festival. She expressed her delight at Vietnam’s participation in and contribution to the multicultural event.



Pham Khanh Nam, Editor-in-chief of the Huong Viet magazine, said the red T-shirts with five-pointed yellow stars, the colours of the Vietnamese flag, and the map of the country worn by Vietnamese people there also helped demonstrate the country’s love for peace and affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly).



Launched in 2009, Huong Viet is a Vietnamese-language magazine updating information about the Vietnamese community, the homeland, and Germany. It also acts as a bridge linking the community with the homeland while holding many events to popularise Vietnamese images and affirm the country’s maritime sovereignty./.