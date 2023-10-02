Vietnamese culture introduced at Berlin Asia Arts Festival

Audiences at the event were astonished with a storytelling performance of “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu), a literary legacy left by great poet Nguyen Du. It was performed by German artist Christiane Voigt in German with “To Khuc Kieu” (Kieu Suite) by guitar as music background.



To date, the Tale of Kieu has been translated into 20 different languages. The German edition by authors Franz and Irene Faber is the first translation of the master piece in German-speaking countries.



Professor, composer, classical guitarist Dang Ngoc Long composed the classical music piece for guitar “Kieu Suite” to bring the story to the European public in a more diverse and novel way.



Besides, audiences at the event have an opportunity to learn about traditional Vietnamese musical instruments such as monochord, erhu, zither, bamboo flute, and traditional Vietnamse drum, among others.



The performances delivered by overseas Vietnamese artists living in Germany have actively contributed to promoting traditional Vietnamese culture and arts to international friends.



This festival, the first of its kind, offers an exciting and diverse insight into the Asian art space to German and European audiences.



Running from September 15 to October 8, the event includes art performances, concerts, workshops, film screenings and several other forms of performance./.