Vietnamese culture fair held in Mexico

A Vietnamese cultural fair took place at Lincoln Park in Mexico City on December 3-4 to introduce the history, cultural traditions and many beautiful images and of land and people of Vietnam.



The event, which saw the participation of representatives of diplomatic missions, municipal authorities, friends and local people, was part of a series of cultural exchange activities jointly organised by local authorities and the diplomatic corps.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoanh Nam highligthed the cohesion of Vietnam-Mexico relations in various fields from politics, economy, culture to people-to-people diplomacy.



He expressed his hope that through cultural exchange activities, Mexicans will understand more about a peace-loving, dynamic and hospitable Vietnam, thus helping to strengthen the fine relations between the two countries.



Lourdes Pozo Pietra Santa, head of the Foreign Relations Division of Miguel Hildango district, the central area of the capital where many international diplomatic missions are located, highlighted the importance of the Vietnamese culture space, and said that local authorities and people are very happy to have the opportunity to participate in typical cultural activities such as this fair.



At the event, in addition to folk art performances, the Vietnamese Embassy displayed paintings and photos featuring Vietnam’s landscapes and handicraft items. Visitors enjoyed typical Vietnamese dishes./.