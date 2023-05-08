Vietnamese Culture Day takes place in Hungary





Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao said that the event takes place in Zalaegerszeg city which is home to the only President Ho Chi Minh monument in Central Eastern Europe, on the occasion of the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the 5th anniversary of the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership.

The ambassador took the occasion to introduce local people about the present-day Vietnam, which has a dynamic economy, rich tradition and culture, promising many business, and investment opportunities for Hungarian businesses.

The Vietnamese diplomat also expressed gratitude to the people of Zalaegerszeg for supporting and taking care of President Ho's monument for nearly 50 years.

The mayor of Zalaegerszeg city Balaicz Zoltán congratulated Vietnam on its Doi Moi (renewal) cause and strong and miraculous development, becoming an important partner of Hungary.

He voiced his belief that in the coming time, the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Hungary will grow stronger, adding the cooperation between the city and Vietnam will be expanded in the fields of culture, education, tourism, economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

During the event, overseas Vietnamese and friends in Hungary enjoyed Vietnamese folk dances and songs performed by the community, visited a photo exhibition on craft villages, mountain landscapes, idyllic and peaceful countryside in Vietnam, a Vietnamese traditional costume show, an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese exports and handicrafts, and an area for Vietnamese traditional cuisine.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in collaboration with Vietnamese associations and delegations in Hungary held a flower offering ceremony to celebrate the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Zalaegerszeg city. The monument was completed in 1976 as a gift from the Hungarian government and people to Vietnam./.