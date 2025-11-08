Vietnamese culture, art, cuisine, music honoured in France

Artists participate in the 34th Festival Changé d’Air, themed “Vietnam – Culture, Art, Cuisine, Music and Life”, in Changé city, Sarthe department of France. (Photo: actu.fr)

The 34th Festival Changé d’Air, themed “Vietnam – Culture, Art, Cuisine, Music and Life”, opened at Le Rabelais Cultural Centre in Changé city, Sarthe department of France, on November 6.

For the first time, Vietnam has been invited as the guest of honour, offering an opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Co-organised by Le Rabelais Cultural Centre and several French – Vietnamese associations, including Les Amis du Vietnam, Arabesque, and Tieng To Dong, the 10-day event immerses French audiences in the essence of Vietnamese culture through exhibitions, films, music, dance, theatre, and cuisine.

Highlights include the photo exhibition “Le Nord Vietnam” (North Vietnam) by Jean-Pierre Ménard, showcasing northern Vietnam’s landscapes and ethnic life, paintings by Cécile Carré, and displays of traditional instruments and costumes.

Visitors can also enjoy Vietnamese films such as “Mekong Stories” by Phan Dang Di and “The Vertical Ray of the Sun” by Tran Anh Hung.

Theatre lovers are treated to “Saigon/Paris: Aller simple” (Saigon/Paris: One-way ticket) by Compagnie Corossol, telling stories of overseas Vietnamese, alongside East – West fusion dance performances by Arabesque and local dance troupes.

For children, the play “Cendrillon Vietnamienne” (Vietnamese Cinderella) brings a beloved Vietnamese folk tale to life, while the Tieng To Dong and Hop ca Que Huong troupes present vibrant folk music and choral works.

Beyond performances, visitors can try traditional crafts, learn Vietnamese folk songs, and sample local-style Vietnamese food.

Notably, the entire local community joins in — schools, nurseries, libraries, and shops decorate in Vietnamese colours and serve Vietnamese dishes.

The programme also features a talk on “Le silence de mon père” (My father's silence) by Vietnamese-French author Doan Bui, exploring the memories and heritage of Vietnamese families in France.

The festival is scheduled to conclude on November 15 with a Vietnamese folk gala by Tieng To Dong and a special dinner led by chef Jean-Marie Barbotin, known for blending French and Asian flavours.

According to organisers, Festival Changé d’Air — now in its 34th year — continues to invite audiences to explore global cultures. Vietnam’s role as the guest of honour this year reflects the French public’s growing appreciation of the beauty and vitality of Vietnamese culture./.