Vietnamese cultural values introduced to international friends in Mexico

A performance by the wives and children of officials from Vietnamese representative agencies in Mexico. (Photo: VNA)

Diverse and distinctive cultural values of Vietnam are promoted at the "Vietnam Culture Day" event held from March 29-30 in Mexico City, attracting representatives from diplomatic corps and local authorities, international friends, and local residents.

The event, held at Abraham Lincoln Park in the city centre, marked the opening of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mexico (May 19, 1975 - 2025).

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai affirmed that sharing similarities in the history of struggling for independence and in nation building, the relationship between Vietnam and Mexico has become increasingly strong over the past 50 years, spanning various fields, including politics, economy, and culture to people-to-people diplomacy.

Furthermore, despite the geographical distance, the Vietnam-Mexico connections are also built on profound cultural similarities, as both countries possess long-standing cultures rich in national identity and deep spiritual values, he added.

People see Vietnamese handicraft products at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Maria Gonzalez, head of the Foreign Relations Department of Miguel Hidalgo, the central district of Mexico City where many international diplomatic missions are located, congratulated the success of the event, saying it marked a promising start for the series of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the significance of the Vietnamese cultural space and the professional organisation by the Vietnamese Embassy, Gonzalez stated that this is an opportunity for local authorities and residents to gain a deeper understanding of a beautiful, peace-loving, developing, and hospitable Vietnam.

At the event, in addition to folk art performances by the wives and children of officials from Vietnamese representative agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy also showcased numerous paintings, photographs, and video clips showcasing the country's beautiful landscapes, along with exquisite handicrafts that reflect the essence and spirit of the Vietnamese people.

Guests and local residents had the opportunity to enjoy Vietnam’s signature dishes such as spring rolls, fried spring rolls, fried rice, and salads./.