Vietnamese cultural heritages introduced to UNESCO community
Addressing the event, which drew more than 100 ambassadors and representatives from countries to UNESCO, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO affirmed that the promotion of cultural values and people’s strengths is key for Vietnam to realise its dream for a prosperous nation.
She called for UNESCO member country’s support to Vietnam’s candidacy for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure.
Vietnam will coordinate closely with the international community to ensure that cultural heritage is not only a treasure and a source of life for cultural diversity and creativity, but also a driving force for sustainable development and an inspiration for the future.
Participants to the event had a chance to enjoy Vietnamese folk music and traditional puppetry performances.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Paris, Ambassador Simona-Mirela Miculescu, Permanent Representative of Romania to UNESCO, recalled her memories when accompanying the Romanian President to visit Vietnam 20 years ago. She showed her impression at the Vietnamese people’s hospitality.
Within the event’s framework, an exhibition was held to introduce UNESCO-recognised cultural heritages. Participants also enjoyed special dishes of Vietnam.
Currently, Vietnam is serving as a member of the UNESCO Inter-Governmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and vice chair of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.
The country is racing for a seat at the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the 2023-2027 period, to which members will be elected in November 2023.
According to Ambassador Van, with Vietnam's active and effective contributions to multilateral forums at UNESCO, the country has gained confidence from member countries in its contribution and governance capacity in preserving and promoting the values of human cultural heritage. UNNESCO member states also spoke highly of Vietnam’s policies and commitments to turn heritages into assets, potential into resources, and culture into endogenous strength for sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, contributing to the joint efforts of UNESCO and the world in preserving heritage./.