Vietnamese cultural festival held by Russian students in Vladivostok





Speaking at the festival, Evgeny Vlasov, Deputy Vice-President for International Relations at FEFU, hailed both Vietnamese and Russian students for organising the festival. They have put great efforts to introduce and promote the beauty of Vietnam’s nature and people, he said.



Diana Albertovna, Head of the FEFU Department of the Asia-Pacific Region, welcomed the event, noting that it provided visitors a better understanding of Vietnamese culture and people.



The festival gave visitors a glimpse of Vietnam’s geography, its “Con Rong Chau Tien” (Offspring of Dragon and Fairy) tale and Tet Nguyen Dan (Lunar New Year) festival, and introduced the meaning of the Vietnamese national flag.



It featured performances of Vietnamese martial arts, songs and folk dances as well as various traditional folk games. “Pho cuon” (rice noodle roll), one of Vietnamese traditional dishes, was also introduced.



FEFU is among the universities in Russia with a large number of students, about 30, pursuing Vietnamese language studies. More than 80 Vietnamese students are studying at the university./.