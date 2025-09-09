Vietnamese cultural colours shine at UK’s largest Southeast Asian festival

The Vietnamese delegation parades in traditional ao dai and conical hats along the streets of London. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam made a striking impression at the CelebrASIA Festival, the largest Southeast Asian cultural celebration in the UK, with captivating performances that highlighted the vibrancy and richness of the Vietnamese culture, drawing admiration and attention from international friends.

Taking place over three days from September 5–7 at Battersea Power Station, the festival welcomed more than 150,000 visitors from around the globe. Now in its second year, the event has grown into a dazzling cultural, culinary, and artistic extravaganza in the heart of London, celebrating the identity, diversity, and unity of the Southeast Asian region.

The Vietnamese delegation, organised by the Vietnamese Women and Children’s Association in the UK (VWC UK), stood out with a series of parades and cultural performances. These not only honoured traditional heritage but also reflected the youthful, modern, and globally integrated spirit of the Vietnamese culture.

One of the festival’s most memorable highlights was the ao dai parade. The graceful elegance of Vietnam’s national dress showcased the cultural value of ao dai, promoting the image of Vietnam and its people to both British and international audiences.

Adding to the allure, the "Love Collection" fashion show featured exquisite designs made from Salakhe silk, taking visitors on a rich artistic journey. Particularly notable was the appearance of models wearing hand-painted non la (Vietnamese conical hats) bearing symbols of all 10 ASEAN nations, a powerful visual message of solidarity, integration, and the enduring vitality of Southeast Asian culture within the broader Asian context.

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency, Ha Hoang, President the VWC UK, expressed her surprise and delight at the enthusiastic response from the international audience, organisers, and overseas Vietnamese community. The warm support for the performances reflects a deep appreciation for the Vietnamese culture and art, a vibrant thread in the rich cultural tapestry of London, she said./.