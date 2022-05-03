Making news
Vietnamese cultural centre opened in Italy’s Venice city
Renato Darsie, Chairman of the Italy - Vietnam Friendship Sub-Association in the Veneto region, affirmed the importance of the coming into being of the centre, noting that together with the teaching of the Vietnamese language at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, this will help foster bilateral cultural exchange.
He also expressed his hope that through the centre, Vietnam’s cultural cooperation with Italy, including the Veneto region, will record concrete strides in the time ahead.
Pham Hung Vuong, a Vietnamese student in Venice, said there are about 50 Vietnamese students in the city, but they previously lacked a venue for learning with international friends. This cultural centre will be a good place for them to study and popularise the Vietnamese culture to their Italian and international peers.
Addressing the launch, Ambassador Duong Hai Hung thanked the official and the sub-association for their efforts to coordinate with regional and municipal authorities to open the cultural centre.
He said the opening is important to the two countries’ friendship and cooperation as the centre will help enhance bilateral cultural understanding.
The diplomat said he hopes the students will hold activities to introduce the culture of Vietnam to Italian friends and encourage more Vietnamese youths to come to study in this European country. He described Vietnamese students in Italy as the “cultural ambassadors” of Vietnam and “cultural bridges” between the two peoples./.