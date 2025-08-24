Vietnamese culinary week highlights 55 years of Vietnam–Sri Lanka ties

At the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese culinary week at the Hilton Colombo Hotel, celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka recently inaugurated a Vietnamese culinary week at the Hilton Colombo Hotel, celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka (1970–2025).

The opening ceremony on the evening of August 21 (local time) was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trinh Thi Tam, Sri Lankan Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, and Hilton Colombo General Manager Mahesh Fernando.

In her remarks, Ambassador Tam stressed that this is the first Vietnamese culinary week organised in Colombo in many years. She appreciated the strong cooperation of Hilton Colombo and Hilton Da Nang in making the initiative a reality. She expressed her belief that the event will bring the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine closer to Sri Lankan friends, while also opening new opportunities for cooperation in tourism, trade, people-to-people exchanges.

Sri Lankan Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Minister Samarasinghe spoke highly of the significance of the event, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. He voiced his hope that Vietnam and Sri Lanka will continue to hold similar meaningful activities, thereby further strengthening traditional friendship while enhancing trade and food security cooperation through the promotion of agricultural products and specialties from both countries.

Guests enjoyed a wide variety of Vietnamese dishes such as pho (noodle soup served with beef or chicken), fresh spring rolls, fried spring rolls, banh mi (baguette), cha ca La Vong (fried fish with turmeric and dill), bun cha (vermicelli bwith grilled oork), mi Quang (Quang Nam noodles), and grilled beef in betel leaves. Some dishes were creatively adapted with local ingredients, such as banh mi with curried chicken filling, offering diners a new yet authentic taste of Vietnam. According to Hilton Colombo’s General Manager, over 200 buffet reservations were made for the opening night alone.

Desserts and beverages also impressed participants, with a rich selection of traditional Vietnamese sweet soups, cakes, and drinks. Particularly notable were salt coffee and egg coffee prepared by Chum Coffee, which attracted enthusiastic responses.

Running until August 30, the week not only introduces distinctive dishes but also serves as a vivid cultural bridge. The vibrant presence of Vietnamese cuisine in the heart of Colombo is expected to deepen the friendship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, especially in the year marking 55 years of diplomatic relations./.