Vietnamese culinary festival underway in India

Fruit carver Pham Van Dong and chef Nguyen Van Thong introduce their products at the Vietnam culinary festival in India. (Photo: VNA)



The two-day festival, which is organised by the Vietnamese Trade Office in India, the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel and Uniben Food JSC, is expected to bring a professional event, imbued with cultural identity.

On the first day of the festival (August 4), chefs prepared typical Vietnamese dishes such as pho ga (chicken noodle soup) and nem (spring rolls) which are famous for authentic and rich flavour of Vietnamese gastronomy.

Addressing the event, Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in India Bui Trung Thuong said this is the first time Vietnam has been chosen as a partner country of the event. With a scale of about 1,000 booths and 20,000-25,000 visitors, IHE 2024 is a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to promote the country as an attractive destination as well as its cuisine.

Thuong hoped that thanks to the exhibition, Vietnamese enterprises will actively participate in trade promotion programmes organised by the Trade Office in India or the Ministry of Industry and Trade, thereby speeding up trade activities between the two countries.

Noting that India is a large market, he said that Indian people will know more about Vietnam through such a culinary festival and exhibition, adding that it offers chance for Vietnamese enterprises to affirm their brands and product quality.

UNIBEN - Vietnam's leading food company introduced products that have affirmed their brands such as Reeva Noodles, Boncha Tea and Joco Fruit Juice at the festival.

Vietnamese cuisine will continue to be offered at Paprika Restaurant, ExpoInn Suites & Convention Hotel on the last day of the festival. This is an opportunity for visitors to experience specialty prepared by talented chefs from Vietnam./.