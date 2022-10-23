Vietnamese cuisine, culture introduced at South Africa Diplomatic Fun Fair 2022

Vietnam’s cuisine and culture was introduced at the Diplomatic Fun Fair 2022 held by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa on October 22.



Accordingly, the Vietnamese Embassy brought to the event ‘ao dai’ (Vietnamese traditional gown) and conical hats, as well as photos featuring the beauty of Vietnamese land and people, and typical handicraft products.



Visitors to the Vietnamese stall were offered a chance to enjoy and learn how to cook spring rolls and fried spring rolls, and drink Vietnamese coffee.



First held in 2006, the annual fair brings together foreign diplomatic missions in South Africa. After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 fair was attended by 60 diplomatic missions and international organisations, including UN agencies./.