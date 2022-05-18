Vietnamese cueist to face Philippine billiard legend in SEA Games 31 semifinals.

Vietnamese cueist Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu will face the 67-year-old Philippine billiard legend Efren Reye in the men’s 1-cushion Carom semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi on May 18.



Tu won 1-0 against Malaysia’s Muhammad Almie in their quarterfinal match a day prior to seal a berth in the next round.



On May 17, Bui Xuan Vang and Nguyen Bich Tram earned the country two bronze medals in the women’s 9-ball pool. They were outlasted by the Philippines’ Rubilen Amit in first place and Singapore’s Tan Hui Ming in the second.



Lim Kok Leong of Malaysia championed the six-red snooker singles after beating Jefrey Roda from the Philippines 5-3 in the finals. The bronzes went to Moh Keen Hoo from Malaysia and Suchakree Poomjang from Thailand.



Billiard players are competing at Hanoi’s Ha Dong Gymnasium from May 14 – 22 for ten sets of medals, including Men's Pool, Women's Pool, English Billiards, Snooker, 1-cushion Carom and 3-cushion Carom.



The Vietnamese billiard team comprises Tran Quyet Chien, Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu, Huynh Thi Ngoc Huyen, and Bui Xuan Vang./.