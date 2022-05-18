Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Vietnamese cueist to face Philippine billiard legend in SEA Games 31 semifinals

Vietnamese cueist to face Philippine billiard legend in SEA Games 31 semifinals.

 

Vietnamese cueist Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu will face the 67-year-old Philippine billiard legend Efren Reye in the men’s 1-cushion Carom semifinals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi on May 18.

Tu won 1-0 against Malaysia’s Muhammad Almie in their quarterfinal match a day prior to seal a berth in the next round.

On May 17, Bui Xuan Vang and Nguyen Bich Tram earned the country two bronze medals in the women’s 9-ball pool. They were outlasted by the Philippines’ Rubilen Amit in first place and Singapore’s Tan Hui Ming in the second.

Lim Kok Leong of Malaysia championed the six-red snooker singles after beating Jefrey Roda from the Philippines 5-3 in the finals. The bronzes went to Moh Keen Hoo from Malaysia and Suchakree Poomjang from Thailand.

Billiard players are competing at Hanoi’s Ha Dong Gymnasium from May 14 – 22 for ten sets of medals, including Men's Pool, Women's Pool, English Billiards, Snooker, 1-cushion Carom and 3-cushion Carom.

The Vietnamese billiard team comprises Tran Quyet Chien, Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu, Huynh Thi Ngoc Huyen, and Bui Xuan Vang./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top