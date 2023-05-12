Vietnamese, Cuban women's unions strengthen solidarity, friendship

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga on May 11 hosted a reception for Teresa Maria Amarelle Boue, member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union.



Nga congratulated the Cuban people on the achievements they made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba in recent times, expressing her belief that the Latin American nation will record more successes in economic development and socialism building.



Vietnamese women always maintain the sense of cultivating the special and exemplary solidarity relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, which has been preserved and constantly developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, Nga stressed.



Teresa Maria Amarelle Boue briefed her host on achievements of gender equality of her country, especially in implementing the national programme for the advancement of women, and in advocating equal rights of women in economic, political, cultural, labour, family and other areas.



The visit to Vietnam by representatives from the Cuban Women's Union is within the framework of cooperation activities signed between the two countries’ Women's Unions in the 2002-2027 period.



Nga and Teresa Maria Amarelle Boue agreed that the visit once again affirms that the two Women's Unions and women of both nations, as well as future generations of Vietnam and Cuba will be the next force to promote the special friendship and solidarity between the two nations, contributing to firmly protecting socialist achievements, and building a just, democratic and civilised society in both nations./.