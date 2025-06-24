Making news
Vietnamese community on Canada’s Prince Edward Island stays connected to homeland
A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, led by Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang, has paid a working visit to Canada’s Prince Edward Island (PEI), where a relatively new Vietnamese community – primarily made up of investors – has begun to take root.
During their trip, the delegation met with PEI Lieutenant Governor Wassim Salamoun, officials from the local Immigrant and Refugee Services Association and Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population, as well as representatives of the expat community.
Canada’s smallest coastal province has a relatively high population density with around 180,000 residents. The Vietnamese community there lives relatively close to one another, with most residing in the provincial capital, Charlottetown. Speaking to a correspondent from the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Quang noted that the expatriates are highly dynamic, with a strong spirit of mutual support and a deep commitment to preserving cultural traditions of their home country.
In 2019, the Vietnamese association in PEI was established as a non-governmental organisation to support integration and development within the community. It has since organised a range of activities to maintain cultural identity, foster community cohesion, and strengthen ties with the homeland, while also contributing to the development of the host society.
During meetings with the authorities, Quang called on them to support the community’s settlement and development, particularly through community centres, free employment support schemes, and language learning opportunities. Discussions also touched on labour immigration priorities for those from Vietnam and multicultural initiatives./.