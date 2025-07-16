Vietnamese community in Switzerland places great hopes on national restructuring

Processing administrative requests at the Public Service Centre of Quang Ninh province. Photo: VNA

In an open letter to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Ngoc Dung Moser, Secretary General of the Vietnamese Association in Switzerland, wrote that as the country is entering a new era – one of the nation’s rise, integration, and vigorous development, the overseas Vietnamese community embraces this momentous transition with deep confidence, gratitude, and immense pride in the homeland.



She said the community believes this marks a new chapter in the nation’s history – defined by broader vision and deeper awareness. “Every corner of the homeland is part of our shared nation, and wherever we live, the hearts of Vietnamese people always turn towards the motherland with love and responsibility,” she stated.



Ly Pham, a member of the Vietnamese Association in Switzerland, echoed these sentiments, expressing strong expectations for Vietnam’s current drive to "redraw the national administrative map" – a phrase recently invoked by Party General Secretary To Lam.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the country, she welcomed the Government’s strategic decision to streamline the state apparatus and merge administrative units into a two-tier local government system, calling it both bold and necessary.



She expressed impression at the phrase “redrawing the national administrative map,” holding that it is not merely poetic but a reflection of Vietnam’s far-reaching vision and leaders’ determination to reshape the country’s development landscape. From the perspective of a foreign businessperson operating in and intending long-term investment in Vietnam, this move marks a major step towards unlocking the nation’s full potential in the modern era, she said.



Ly Pham noted that the consolidation of administrative units brings several strategic benefits. First, it creates a leaner and more efficient administrative system, reducing the financial burden on the state. Streamlining operations – from personnel to facilities and recurring costs – allows resources to be reallocated towards infrastructure, economic development, health care, education, and social welfare. These, she emphasised, are the cornerstones of a stable and attractive investment climate, and a tangible step towards modernising public administration in line with global trends.



Secondly, she highlighted how the reform is poised to enhance governance and policy execution. A wider management scope combined with greater organisational capacity will enable more coherent, long-term planning and better utilisation of regional strengths. Newly merged administrative entities will be better positioned to restructure public services and infrastructure systems, gaining advantages in scale while reducing inefficiencies and overlapping directives.



As Market Development Director at Zurich-based tech firm JANZZ.Technology, Ly Pham also underlined the economic potential of the reform. She said she believes the new policy will bolster regional connectivity and spur local economic growth. By merging areas with geographic, cultural, and economic similarities, the reform will foster larger, more competitive economic-administrative hubs better equipped to attract high-quality investment.



This is crucial, she noted, for reducing fragmented resources, improving connectivity infrastructure, expanding markets, and enhancing supply chain efficiency. Ultimately, it will elevate the overall competitiveness of the Vietnamese economy, she commented./.