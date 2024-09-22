Vietnamese community in Laos supports Yagi victims in Luang Namtha province

The Vietnamese community in Laos personally handed over money and gifts to affected households. Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Vietnamese community in Laos on September 19-20 visited Luang Namtha province in northern Laos that suffered heaviest devastation from Typhoon Yagi.

The delegation included representatives of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang province; Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers; the Vietnam Business Association in Laos; and other Vietnamese organisations.

During the visit, the delegation handed over to the victims 500 million kip (more than 22,600 USD) and hundreds of pieces of clothes.

Deputy Secretary of Luang Namtha province Party Committee Chanhthong Keopaseut thanked them for supporting Luang Namtha province in this difficult time.

He affirmed that the support not only demonstrates the solidarity, sentiments, and mutual assistance between the peoples, Parties, and States of Laos and Vietnam, but also greatly helps people in the areas affected by Typhoon Yagi to soon stabilise their lives.

From September 9-11, floods occurred in the province, affecting 42 villages, 4,235 households and 3,435 houses. Of those, 130 houses were completely damaged. Floods also caused great damage to property, vehicles, cultivation areas, and livestock./.