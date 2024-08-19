Making news
Vietnamese community in Laos organises Vu Lan Festival
The festival, which falls on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month, or August 18 this year, is a Buddhist tradition aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents who are alive and those who passed away.
It is observed annually at the Phat Tich pagoda to preserve the traditional culture within the Vietnamese community in Laos, providing an opportunity for Buddhists to express their respects and gratitude towards their parents and ancestors.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Venerable Thich Minh Quang, head of the pagoda, said that the festival is an occasion for the community and Vietnamese people worldwide to educate younger generations on the values of gratitude and mutual support, thereby enriching their home country's cultural heritage.
At the ceremony, philanthropists donated 150 gift packages, including food and essential items, to the visually impaired, disabled individuals, and those in difficult circumstances living in the Lao capital./.