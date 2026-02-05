Vietnamese community in Laos eagerly await Party leader’s visit

Pham Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese. Photo: VNA

Pride and deep emotion are shared feelings among the Vietnamese community in Laos upon learning that Party General Secretary To Lam will pay a state visit to Laos on February 5 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.



Speaking to correspondents of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Vientiane, representatives of the expat community expressed their excitement and pride that General Secretary Lam chose Laos as his first foreign destination to visit following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. They said the visit strongly reaffirms the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.



Pham Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese and an investor in Laos, saw that for the community, the visit is a priceless source of spiritual encouragement. The new development orientations set by the Party have further strengthened their confidence in the Party’s determination to lead the country into a new era of national rise, she noted.



She added this confidence helps overseas Vietnamese (OV) feel more secure in doing business and motivates them to make greater efforts to serve as a solid bridge, contributing to the two nations’ great friendship and special relationship.



Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, Chief of the Office of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

Sharing the same sentiment, Hoang Van Quan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos and Chairman and General Director of NNC Pharma, said the visit is not merely a diplomatic event but the most vivid testament to the special bilateral relationship.



The fact that General Secretary Lam gives special priority to Laos and the Vietnamese community here at the very beginning of his new term has made them feel deeply moved and reassured that they are always protected by the homeland and hold an important place in the heart of the nation, he added.



Quan stressed that the Vietnamese community in Laos place absolute trust in the new Party Central Committee and General Secretary Lam personally. He said that while the Doi moi (renewal) process, launched in 1986, marked a historic turning point, the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress serves as a clarion call ushering Vietnam into a new era of national rise.



Under the clear-sighted leadership of the 14th Party Central Committee, the OVs firmly believe that Vietnam will soon overcome the middle-income trap and become a high-income developed country, he remarked.



Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, Chief of the Office of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, said that through the visit, the community feels the close attention and attachment of the homeland while gaining greater confidence in the consistent and faithful foreign policies of the two Parties, States and peoples towards each other.



She added this further motivates OVs in Laos to continue living, working and integrating well into the host society while actively contributing to Laos and the special Vietnam – Laos relationship./.