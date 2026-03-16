Vietnamese community in Japan looks to breakthrough legislative decisions for new development phase

Do Thi Minh Phuong, secretary-general of the union of Vietnamese associations in Japan. Photo: VNA Many members of the Vietnamese community in Japan have expressed their desire for the home country to have an increasingly professional and modern National Assembly (NA) capable of making breakthrough decisions to ensure sustainable development and enhance its standing on the international stage, Do Thi Minh Phuong, secretary-general of the union of Vietnamese associations in Japan, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo.



Assessing the performance of the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term, Phuong said elected bodies had made considerable efforts and achieved important results despite complex global and domestic fluctuations. The legislature has continued to affirm its role as the highest organ of state power by reforming its working methods, strengthening transparency, and improving the quality of legislation and oversight. A number of key policies have been adopted to support socio-economic recovery and development after the pandemic, promote digital transformation, refine the socialist-oriented market economy framework, and deepen international integration.

She also noted the growing attention paid by the Party, State and NA to overseas Vietnamese affairs, reflected in policies facilitating expatriates’ engagement with their homeland, investment and business activities, and the preservation of national cultural identity.



Regarding the decision to hold elections for the 16th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term earlier than usual, Phuong described it as evidence of proactiveness, flexibility and strong political resolve in consolidating the state apparatus to meet the demands of a new development phase.



According to her, as the country faces intertwined opportunities and challenges from growth model transformation and digitalisation to green transition and the need to enhance national competitiveness, early consolidation of the elected bodies will enable them to stabilise quickly and implement policies in a timely and effective manner. She said this also demonstrates thorough preparation and long-term vision by the Party and State to ensure continuity and stability in national governance.



Expressing expectations for the next term’s deputies, Phuong voiced confidence that those elected would be dedicated individuals with firm political resolve, strong professional competence and an innovative mindset. In the context of deepening integration, she hopes deputies will continue to heed the voices of voters at home and abroad, including overseas Vietnamese – an important national resource. Further refinement of policies on nationality, investment, education, culture and citizen protection, she said, would strengthen trust and motivation for expatriates worldwide to contribute more to their home country.



Phuong added that the Vietnamese community in Japan – which is increasingly large and diverse, comprising students, trainees, engineers, specialists and entrepreneurs – is closely following the country’s development. The general election at home has been monitored by the group through official information channels and community media platforms.



She emphasised that every Vietnamese citizen, whether at home or abroad, can contribute to the success of this major political event by demonstrating civic responsibility and sharing accurate, positive information.



Phuong expressed confidence that, with unity among Vietnamese people both domestically and overseas, the election will usher in a new period of strong and sustainable national development./.