Vietnamese community in Israel urged to heighten safety amid Middle East tensions

A missile-hit building in Arad, Israel, on March 22, 2026. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

The Embassy of Vietnam in Israel on March 22 issued an urgent notice to Vietnamese citizens living, studying and working there as the security situation continues to deteriorate.



In its message to the community, the embassy strongly advised Vietnamese nationals to closely follow guidance issued by local authorities in their respective areas, proactively identify accessible shelters and strictly comply with safety regulations.



It warned that shockwaves from ballistic missile explosions can be extremely destructive, causing severe damage in the immediate vicinity and posing danger even hundreds of metres away. The embassy also stressed that upon receiving alerts, residents should move swiftly to the nearest designated shelter and only leave when official instructions are issued by the Israeli Home Front Command.



Given the ongoing risks, heightened vigilance and strict adherence to safety measures are considered essential to safeguarding lives, the embassy said.



According to updated information, widespread alerts were reported across many parts of Israel on March 21–22, along with several incidents causing localised damage in central and southern areas, including Tel Aviv, Arad and Dimona and surrounding areas. Some incidents resulted in casualties and disrupted civilian infrastructure and daily life. In response, the Israeli Home Front Command reassessed the risk level and tightened civil defence measures nationwide.



Under a local directive issued on March 22, new civil defence regulations took effect from 06:00 on March 22 until 20:00 on March 24, placing many areas under restricted conditions. Regions such as Lakhish, western Lakhish, the Negev and the Dead Sea area were put on higher alert while central districts including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Sharon Plain and Haifa remained under stringent controls.



Under the measures, in-person educational activities have been suspended; public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people and must ensure access to standard shelters; workplaces may operate only if safety requirements are fully met; and beaches have been closed to the public./.