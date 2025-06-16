Making news
Vietnamese community in Israel safe after June 14 missile attacks: Embassy
The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has confirmed that all Vietnamese citizens residing in the country are safe following Iran’s overnight missile attacks on Israel from late June 14 into the early hours of June 15 (local time).
In Bat Yam, a coastal city near Tel Aviv where many Vietnamese families live, the blast waves from the missile strikes caused property damage. Most apartments in the area suffered broken glass doors and windows, but fortunately, there were no casualties reported among the Vietnamese community, a representative of the embassy said.
The representative stated that the embassy is closely monitoring developments and maintaining regular contact with Vietnamese citizens.
The embassy has affirmed its readiness to implement necessary emergency support measures to ensure the safety and rights of Vietnamese nationals in the country. In case of emergency, citizens are advised to reach out to the embassy’s hotlines via the following numbers: +972-55-502-5616; +972-52-727-4248; +972-50-878-3373.
In the aftermath of the incident, community members have been working quickly to repair damages, restore normal living conditions, and remain in close communication with both authorities and fellow Vietnamese residents./.