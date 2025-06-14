Vietnamese community in Israel remains safe following missile attacks

A building in Tel Aviv is hit by an Iranian missile fired into Israeli territory on the evening of June 13. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

The Vietnamese community in Israel has remained safe, with no casualties reported as of June 14 morning (local time), following a wave of ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran overnight.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, most Vietnamese continue their daily lives as normal and remain mentally stable.

The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide emergency assistance to citizens if needed. It has also advised the community to stay updated with announcements from the Israeli Home Front Command and to be prepared to take shelter in the event of a warning.

It has asked Vietnamese nationals to remain calm, follow local authorities’ instructions, and avoid travelling to high-risk areas. In case of emergency in need of support, citizens are encouraged to contact the embassy via the following hotlines: +972-55-502-5616, +972-52-727-4248, and +972-50-878-3373.

According to Israeli media, at least two people were killed and 70 others injured during the overnight attacks./.