Vietnamese community in Germany raises nearly 159,000 USD to support flood victims

Representative of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Associations hold a meeting to review two fundraising campaigns supporting flood-affected compatriots. (Photo: VNA)

The Federation of Vietnamese Associations in Germany has raised more than 4.17 billion VND (nearly 159,000 USD) to support victims affected by floods in Vietnam.

The information was unveiled at a meeting in Berlin on November 10, hosted by the Executive Board of the Federation of Vietnamese Associations in Germany to review two fundraising campaigns.

Nguyen Quang Anh, vice president of the federation and head of the fundraising board, reported that the campaigns, launched on October 5, raised over 4.17 billion VND (nearly 159,000 USD) from the Vietnamese Embassy, Vietnamese associations in Germany, businesses, and individuals.

The first sum of over 3.75 billion VND was handed over on October 24 to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to provide relief aid for victims of Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo, while the second sum of 420 million VND will be transferred in the coming days.

Anh expressed gratitude for the community’s contributions, emphasising the campaigns strengthened solidarity and connections between Vietnamese abroad and their homeland./.