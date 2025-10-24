Making news
Vietnamese community in Czech Republic raises over 5 billion VND for storm victims
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic have raised over 5 billion VND (190,000 USD) to support people affected by recent storms in response to the appeals from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic and the Union of Vietnamese Associations there launched a donation drive from October 3 to 22. In the second phase, the community donated 3.9 billion VND to help residents in the homeland recover from the damage of Storms Bualoi and Matmo.
A symbolic handover ceremony took place on October 22 at the headquarters of the Union of Vietnamese Associations, with the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam, Union Chairman Tran Van Dang, representatives of Vietnamese associations, and Hoang Dinh Thang, a member of the VFF Central Committee’s Presidium.
According to the ambassador, total donations from the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic have so far reached 5.4 billion VND, including 1.5 billion VND sent in the first phase. The remaining amount will soon be transferred to the VFF Central Committee for distribution to affected areas.
He said the campaign reflects the strong sense of solidarity and compassion of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic. In 2024, following Typhoon Yagi, they also donated 5.7 billion VND to help victims in Vietnam.
He expressed his belief that this spirit of unity and love for the homeland will continue to grow among overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic and around the world./.