Vietnamese community in Australia celebrates Tet, strengthening ties

A folk song performance at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia hosted a gathering on February 9 to celebrate Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, bringing together overseas Vietnamese and distinguished guests.

The event welcomed Lao Ambassador to Australia Sinchai Manivanh and his spouse, representatives from various associations, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and their families, affiliated agencies, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney, as well as a large number of overseas Vietnamese and international friends.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Vietnamese expatriates to connect and foster community bonds, and deepen their connections to their homeland.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam highlighted Vietnam’s notable achievements in 2024, including political and social stability, national security and defence, and an economic growth rate exceeding 7%, positioning Vietnam among the world’s top 35 economies. He also noted Vietnam’s 11-place rise in the 2024 World Happiness Report, ranking 54th globally and entering the top 10 happiest countries in Asia.

The ambassador underscored the remarkable progress in Vietnam-Australia relations, particularly with the elevation of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Australia in March 2024.

He expressed his delight at the continued development of the Vietnamese community in Australia, noting the establishment and recognition of various organisations and associations. He also acknowledged individuals and groups honoured by the host country for their contributions.

On this occasion, Tam extended his gratitude to the associations and community members for their contributions, including their support for those affected by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam. He expressed his hope that such dedication would continue, fostering a strong and united Vietnamese community in Australia while reinforcing ties with Vietnam.

Christopher Anthony, an Australian guest, shared his enthusiasm for experiencing Vietnamese culture and heritage, particularly the traditions of Tet. He expressed his admiration for the sense of hope and unity the celebration brings to the Vietnamese people.

Jane Tran, Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Australia (VASEA), who has lived in Australia for 30 years, eagerly participated in the celebration and dressed in a traditional ao dai (long dress). She said she has followed the homeland’s progress closely and taken pride in its rapid development. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening ties between VASEA and Vietnam, particularly in fostering innovation and scientific collaboration between the two countries.

Meanwhile, lawyer Do Gia Thang enjoyed traditional quan ho folk songs and the flavors of Tet dishes in the warm atmosphere of the Vietnamese community in Australia.

During the event, 15 individuals were honored for their outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese community in Australia over the past year./.