Vietnamese communities in Israel, Russia celebrate traditional Lunar New Year

Amid the festive atmosphere of the early days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the Year of the Horse, Vietnamese communities in Israel and Russia have hosted programmes to celebrate Tet through a range of traditional activities, creating warm and close-knit gatherings imbued with national cultural identity while helping spread Vietnam’s cultural values to international friends.

On February 20 - the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, nearly 200 Vietnamese people living, working, studying in Israel gathered at the Tel Yitzhak farm, about 30 km north of Tel Aviv, to celebrate the traditional Tet holiday far from home.

Preparations for the gathering were carefully carried out days in advance by the community. Some contributed rice, others prepared banana leaves, skillful hands wrapped traditional cakes, while others sourced ingredients. In Israel, a complete Vietnamese Tet feast came together, evoking a deep sense of familiarity, warmth, and togetherness.

The spacious farm quickly transformed into a “miniature Vietnam.” Laughter mingled with the melodies of Spring songs, creating a festive yet intimate atmosphere. For many families, it was a rare opportunity to reunite with fellow compatriots and share stories about work, study, and life far from home.

More than a festive feast, the gathering served as a strong bond uniting the Vietnamese community there. Amid the fast pace and pressures of life abroad, Tet remains a sacred moment for Vietnamese people to reconnect with their roots. The Spring celebration was not only an occasion for joy and reunion, but also a clear affirmation of solidarity and the commitment to preserving national cultural identity among the Vietnamese community in Israel.

On the same day, the festive spirit of Vietnamese Tet also filled Saint Petersburg city. The Russia – Vietnam Cultural Centre (RVCC) under Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia hosted a programme to celebrate the Lunar New Year, bringing the traditional spring atmosphere to the community of Vietnamese student while engaging Russian students as well.

The event served as a lively bridge for cultural exchange between young people of the two countries.

Speaking via a live online connection, Mai Nguyen Tuyet Hoa, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia in charge of education affairs, extended New Year greetings to all participants and expressed her hope that the traditional friendship and bilateral relations between Vietnam and Russia will continue to be strengthened and expanded.

Anastasia Galitskaya, Deputy Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian university, said Lunar New Year has grown beyond a Vietnamese tradition into a global cultural bridge, noting that the RVCC provides a meaningful space for students of both countries to experience and appreciate each other’s cultures through their distinctive traditions.

Representing the Vietnamese Association in St. Petersburg, Nguyen Trung Chau expressed his sincere appreciation to Herzen University for organising the special programme for Vietnamese students. He underscored the importance of learning about different cultures and sharing traditions, and voiced his confidence that Vietnam–Russia relations will continue to grow stronger and more fruitful in the years ahead.

The programme’s highlight was a series of joint performances by Vietnamese and Russian students, showcasing graceful dances, patriotic songs, traditional folk pieces, and Vietnamese-language recitations that reflected a strong appreciation of Vietnamese culture.

Alongside the cultural performances, participants also experienced a traditional Vietnamese Tet setting featuring peach blossoms, banh chung and the five-fruit tray. The event left a strong impression of a friendly Vietnam rich in cultural identity in the heart of the historic city of St. Petersburg.

The programme concluded in a warm and heartfelt atmosphere, ushering in a new year filled with hopes for academic success and fresh advances in educational and cultural cooperation between Vietnam and Russia./.