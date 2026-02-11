Vietnamese communities abroad preserve traditions, strengthen bonds with homeland

At the Tet celebration of the Vietnamese community in Upha, Russia. Photo: VNA

As the Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching, Vietnamese communities across the world are coming together to welcome this important festival, preserving traditional customs while nurturing a shared sense of belonging, identity and connection with their homeland.



In the greater Washington metropolitan area, which includes the US capital and neighbouring parts of Maryland and Virginia, Vietnamese families have maintained the tradition of gathering to make “banh chung” (square-shaped sticky rice cake) despite colder-than-usual winter weather. While snow and ice covered the streets outside, warmth filled American-style homes as families worked together to prepare traditional dishes and share stories of Tet back home.



For overseas Vietnamese, such activities carry special meaning. Vuong Thanh Binh, a resident of Virginia, said that preserving Tet traditions helps keep cultural roots alive, particularly for younger generations born and raised abroad. Making “banh chung”, she noted, is not merely a culinary task but a way to pass down cultural values, foster community bonds and recreate the familiar rhythm of the traditional New Year.



The festive preparations also provide an opportunity for children and young people to engage directly with Vietnamese culture. Nguyen Thanh Hien, also from Virginia, said her family encourages children to wear “ao dai” (traditional long dress), help prepare Tet food and visit elders so they can better understand the significance of Tet.



Beyond cultural activities, many overseas Vietnamese closely follow developments at home and express confidence in Vietnam’s future. Le Thanh Tung from Maryland said the community regularly keeps track of domestic affairs and hopes that the country will continue to achieve economic growth and social progress under the leadership of the Party and the State.



Vietnamese in Virginia gather to make "banh chung" ahead of Tet. Photo: VNA

Similar sentiments were echoed thousands of kilometres away in Upha, Russia, where the Vietnamese community organised a Tet celebration at the city’s central cultural centre. With a history of more than 40 years, the community has become increasingly well-organised since the consolidation of its association in 2021, balancing cultural preservation with deeper integration into local society.



The event, which attracted nearly 400 participants, featured traditional and modern cultural performances, community awards and activities reflecting Vietnamese customs.



Nguyen Tien Duc, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Upha, said that alongside economic development, strengthening cultural life and community solidarity remains a priority. Vietnamese language classes, celebrations of major national holidays and charitable activities continue to play an important role in sustaining cultural identity among younger generations.



Meanwhile, in Nice, France, the first-ever Tet celebration organised by the local Vietnamese community took place in an atmosphere that was both warm and deeply emotional. “Tet Viet Nice 2026” introduced traditional decorations, folk games, banh chung-making and Tet foods to hundreds of overseas Vietnamese and French friends.



The event also drew strong support from local authorities, with the attendance of French parliamentarian Stéphanie Do, Honorary Consul of Vietnam Nguyen Cong Tot, and representatives of local associations. Their presence underscored the growing recognition of the Vietnamese community and the value of cultural exchange in the host society./.